SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this week, the Northwest Arkansas Foodbank receives a 3.5-million-dollar grant, from the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

The CEO of the NWA foodbank, Kent Eikenberry says the grant will contribute to several different projects in the community.

“We’re going to put $3 million into our capital campaign to help us build a much-needed facility,” –said, Eikenberry.

Eikenberry says it will also purchase healthier food products for the community.

“It will allow us 250,000 a year to purchase producer or other foods to encourage healthy foods for our neighbors who need help,” –said, Eikenberry.

Eikenberry says times have been challenging for everyone, and people need help more than ever right now tackling food insecurity.

“Some weeks, more than 200 families are entering the charitable food system for the first time, that’s a scary number,” –said, Eikenberry.

The mayor of the city of Lowell, Chris Moore says he appreciates all the work the food bank does and is glad to have the new distribution center in Lowell.

“I think it’s essential that all kids get, you know, three meals and not just the children, but you know we have seniors that are going through this within the entire region,” –said, Moore.

The NWA Foodbank still needs donations and volunteers moving forward, to get the upcoming projects up and running on the ground.