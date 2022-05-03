BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will have a new veterans home.

The Northwest Arkansas Veterans Home will replace the Fayetteville Veterans Home.

The new veterans home was discussed at the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition on May 3.

Ret. Col. Nathaniel Todd is the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. He says the new home in Benton County will better serve local veterans.

“Northwest Arkansas is a great community as we all know and a great community for veterans. And, we hope that will continue. We know that it will continue,” Todd said.

Todd says the state needs federal funding to make this happen which could take 3 years. He hopes construction will start in 2024 or 2025.