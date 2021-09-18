Northwest Arkansas getting ready to welcome Afghan refugees

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA, a local refugee resettlement agency, along with community members are actively preparing to welcome Afghan refugees to the area.

A welcome kit drive was held Saturday in Fayetteville and Bentonville for people to drop off supplies that will help furnish refugee homes. Mariah Green, volunteer coordinator at Canopy NWA, said it’s important to let the refugees know they are welcomed and supported in NWA.

“We take this kit, we furnish the house and oftentimes people leave sweet little notes and it just lets clients know that they are so important to us and that we want refugees in Northwest Arkansas,” Green said.

Arkansas is expected to get about 98 refugees from Afghanistan within the coming weeks and about half will be coming to Northwest Arkansas.

“Canopy [will get] at least 50, but we are hoping to have the resources and support of our state and our local communities so that we can accept even more Afghan allies,” Green said.

Green said Canopy NWA is still looking for help from the community to make Arkansas home for refugees. The organization is in need of housing for refugees as well as furniture. To learn more about how you can help, visit Canopy NWA’s website.