Northwest Arkansas girls earn All-American honors in wrestling

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Northwest Arkansas girls earn All-American honors for wrestling.

Skylur Lewis from Rogers Heritage and Archer Jones from Springdale Har-Ber are first-timers to the Marine Corps U.S.A. Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in Fargo, N.D.

Both high school students were not just the youngest to bring home the All-American honors, but only the fourth and fifth girls to do it from Arkansas.

“I like the feeling when you get out there and the support system,” Lewis said.



“Every girl should do wrestling or some kind of combat sport,” Jones said. “It teaches you a lot of life lessons and how to defend yourself.”

Jones says she hopes to compete in worlds next year.