Northwest Arkansas group fights to protect renters during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Arkansas Housing 4 All” hung banners along Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville as a part of “Cancel the Rent” day. The group aims to prevent evictions by connecting tenants with the resources they need.

It’s advocates have been working to fight for tenants rights and put a freeze on evictions since the pandemic started to affect Northwest Arkansas. An email and phone line were created so renters could contact the AH4A team for information after posting flyers for those who had been threatened with evictions.

“Evicting people when we are being asked to socially isolate is especially cruel, and ALL evictions that happen during this period create a greater risk for public health. All members of our community deserve safe and stable homes,” said a member of AH4A.