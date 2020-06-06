Northwest Arkansas has done the most COVID-19 testing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is trying to spread COVID-19 testing evenly across the state.

Although the northwest region has done the most number of tests, its per capita numbers are still a little behind.

Overall, there have been 351 tests per 10,000 people.

That is slightly below the central region which has tested 375 per 10,000.

The southeast region has tested by far the most per capita at 585 per 10,000.

“I think it tells us that we’re really testing all across the state, in every region of the state and it gives us a good sense as to where we are in terms of the spread of COVID,” Hutchinson said.

Northwest Arkansas has done about 24% of the state’s COVID-19 testing.