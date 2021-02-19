Northwest Arkansas Health, CBCO to host blood drive

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Willow Creek Women’s Hospital will host a blood drive in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Bloodmobile.

The drive will be Monday, February 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s parking lot on 4301 Greathouse Springs Road in Johnson.

The hospital is asking for all blood types to donate.

Each donor will have their temperature taken in the screening area and staff members will be cleaning all equipment before and after each donor.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips if you plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

• Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo ID which is required for all donors.

For more information, call (800) 280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.