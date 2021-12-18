Northwest Arkansas honors veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of wreaths were placed on graves in Northwest Arkansas as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America Day.

Ceremonies and wreath laying events were held in Bella Vista and Bentonville Saturday. Volunteers gathered to pay homage to those who have served our country.

James Rather, manager of Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, said the event is a great way to remember and honor veterans.

“They sacrificed their lives to make us free and I think its very important that we recognize what they’ve done for this country,” Rather said.

In Bentonville, Jennifer Scott, a den leader with Boy Scouts, said wreath laying allows the community to express their appreciation for veterans.

“It’s just a nice way at Christmas to remember who were thankful for and whose important to us, its just a great way to honor those that have served our community and country,” Scott said.

The wreaths in Bella Vista will be displayed for a month.