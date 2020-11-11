Northwest Arkansas hospital leaders express concerns as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Area hospital leaders are expressing their concerns as COVID-19 hospitalizations and community spread continue to rise across the region, according to a daily virus update issued by the Northwest Arkansas Health Care Community on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, November 10, the Northwest Arkansas Health Care community reported 241 new COVID-19 cases in Benton and Washington Counties, along with 86 regional COVID-19 hospitalizations — a 36 percent increase from Friday, November 6.

“We are concerned that with COVID fatigue, going into colder weather and the holiday that people will relax the safety practices that help combat the virus,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “I’ve had to have tough conversations with my own family members about not being able to have our traditional large holiday gatherings this year.”

Regional statistics:

Benton County: 116 new cases (Monday reported 53)

Washington County: 125 new cases cases (Monday reported 82)

Number of patients

86 patients in Benton & Washington county COVID-19 units (Nine more than Monday. These units are specially prepared to protect and care for COVID-19 patients while also protecting and providing care for patients with other medical needs)

598 patients in Northwest Arkansas hospitals for medical needs other than COVID-19. (172 more patients than Monday for medical needs other than COVID-19

684 patients total in regional hospitals

Ventilators:

27 ventilators in use (five less than Monday) this includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other mecial needs



Intensive care units:

119 ICU beds in use support patient needs (14 more than in use Monday)

Benton and Washington Counties currently account for approximately 18 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

“This summer we accounted for almost 30 percent of the state’s cases and we’ve been holding steady at 18 percent for a while now. This has been a great reflection of the community’s commitment to doing the things we need to to combat the virus. While we’ve remained steady, the recent increase in hospitalizations and community spread is concerning,” aid Larry Shackleford, president of Washington Regional Medical Center.

Trusted medical resources and medical experts continue to stress that the best way to combat the spread of COVID-19 is physical distancing, wearing a mask, and hand washing.

“Our teams have been working hard for over eight months, we do not want to get into a situation that will overburden them and our hospitals. We ask that the community please stay vigilant and continue to practice social distancing, wear their masks, and wash their hands. This is the best way to keep themselves and others safe and healthy,” Shackleford said.

Information about local screening and testing sites is available here: https://www.nwacouncil.org/health-care.

The Northwest Arkansas Health Providers includes Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Arkansas is currently at an all-time high in coronavirus hospitalizations with 810.