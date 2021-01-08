Northwest Arkansas hospitals reach all-time high with COVID-19 patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas hospitals reached another all-time high today, caring for 140 patients in its COVID-19 units.

The hospital is also continuing to care for a high number of high acuity patients in ICUs at 114, according to a statement from the hospital.

This includes both COVID-19 beds and beds utilized for other medical needs.

Hospitals continue to have ICU bed capacity, along with the capacity to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients without double occupancy, the statement said.

In the event there is a need for additional ICU beds, the hospital has other beds available within the region.