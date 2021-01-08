Northwest Arkansas hospitals reach all-time high with COVID-19 patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas hospitals reached another all-time high today, caring for 140 patients in its COVID-19 units.

The hospital is also continuing to care for a high number of high acuity patients in ICUs at 114, according to a statement from the hospital.  

This includes both COVID-19 beds and beds utilized for other medical needs. 

Hospitals continue to have ICU bed capacity, along with the capacity to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients without double occupancy, the statement said.

In the event there is a need for additional ICU beds, the hospital has other beds available within the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers