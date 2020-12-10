Northwest Arkansas hospitals see record number of COVID-19 patients

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA health officials announced Thursday area hospitals are seeing a record number of Coronavirus patients, according to a joint release from the Northwest Arkansas Health Care Community.

The area’s healthcare system currently has 117 patients in COVID-19 units, surpassing the previous record of 113 set July 7.

Benton and Washington counties account for approximately 17% of Arkansas’ COVID-19 cases with 302 newly reported; bringing the counties’ total accumulated cases to 30,821.

The Northwest Arkansas Health Care Community recommends everyone practice the “Three W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

Community officials also expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers in their released statement.

“We ask that you keep our co-workers close to your hearts and in your prayers. Their work is hard, with risk to themselves, and they do it for you,” officials said.

Access the full release document here: