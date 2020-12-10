Northwest Arkansas hospitals see record number of COVID-19 patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA health officials announced Thursday area hospitals are seeing a record number of Coronavirus patients, according to a joint release from the Northwest Arkansas Health Care Community.

The area’s healthcare system currently has 117 patients in COVID-19 units, surpassing the previous record of 113 set July 7.

Benton and Washington counties account for approximately 17% of Arkansas’ COVID-19 cases with 302 newly reported; bringing the counties’ total accumulated cases to 30,821.

The Northwest Arkansas Health Care Community recommends everyone practice the “Three W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

Community officials also expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers in their released statement.

“We ask that you keep our co-workers close to your hearts and in your prayers. Their work is hard, with risk to themselves, and they do it for you,” officials said.

Access the full release document here:

COVID19-SCREENING-TESTING-LOCAL-RESOURCES-12092020-English-002Download
COVID19-SCREENING-TESTING-LOCAL-RESOURCES-12.09.2020-Spanish-002Download
COVID-Daily-Update-2020-1209-English-Download
COVID-Daily-Update-Commentary-2020-1209Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers