ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals is holding a drive-thru pet food handout this weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, families can stop by the parking lot next to the shelter on East Nursery Road in Rogers.

Volunteers will load a 40-pound bag of dry food and one bag of dog treats into your car.

The drive-thru will be open until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.