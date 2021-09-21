Northwest Arkansas in top five rankings for best public, private schools in state

Apple-on-top-of-school-books-jpg_157932_ver1_20161218210133-159532

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas schools are at the top of a list in best public schools in the state while one private school in the area ranks in the top five best private schools.

According to Niche, a site dedicated to helping students find schools, five schools in Northwest Arkansas reached the top five in the list for best public schools in the state.

The top five public schools in Arkansas are:

  1. Haas Hall Academy
  2. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville
  3. Haas Hall Academy At The Lane
  4. Bentonville West High School
  5. Bentonville High School

The full list can be found here.

Thaden School in Bentonville reached No. 5 in the site’s list for best private schools in the state.

The top five private schools in Arkansas are:

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. The Episcopal Collegiate School
  3. Subiaco Academy
  4. Little Rock Christian Academy
  5. Thaden School

The full list for private schools can be found here.

Niche released its list for the best schools and districts rankings for 2022. A news release from the site says rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance.

The release says it also incorporates user input like ratings from current students, alumni, and parents with data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources, facilities, and extracurricular activity opportunities among other factors.

The 2022 best schools rankings include 1,829 newly ranked public schools, 125 newly ranked private schools, and 101 newly ranked school districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

