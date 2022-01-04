Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society announces new staff positions, board members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society (NAJS) has announced new positions on its staff and board.

In a press release, NAJS announced that Graham Stewart has been hired as the new Executive Director. Founder and longtime NAJS Executive Director Robert Ginsburg will transition into the role of Artistic Director.

Additionally, five new members join the NAJS Board of Directors in 2022: Margaret Clark, Tim McCarley, Jerry Moye, Barbara Taylor, and Tod Yeslow.

“I am excited by the new opportunities for NAJS in the coming years,” said Ginsburg. “Both the addition of Graham Stewart to our staff and the incredible collection of new board members will position NAJS to do big things in 2022 and beyond.”

Stewart’s role as Executive Director will be operational and financial, allowing Ginsburg, as Artistic Director, to focus on the music and the NAJS education programs. Stewart, a musician who has performed with the Fayetteville Jazz Collective and other jazz ensembles in Nashville, TN and New York, served as chief alumni officer for the University of Arkansas from 2012 to 2014, and most recently in the same role for Vanderbilt University.

While in Nashville, Tennessee, he helped lead the Nashville Jazz Workshop through a major transition and relocation. Stewart returned to Northwest Arkansas in 2020 and served on the NAJS Board of Directors before being hired as Executive Director.

“I have always been passionate about jazz music,” said Stewart. “I am both a musician and an arts administrator. That experience has given me a unique insight into this field. It is a pleasure to join the incredible things NAJS is doing for Northwest Arkansas.”

More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, is available at https://digjazz.com/.