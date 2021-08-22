Northwest Arkansas Land Trust preps for side effects of climate change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to a United Nations Scientific Report, climate change has passed a point of no return in terms of irreversible damage we could be seeing for the next several decades.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states due to primarily burning fossil fuels the world has risen 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit over the last century.

New studies find that even if we were to drastically reduce our emissions today, it would not be enough to stop the world from rising another degree and a half over the next 20 years.

To see what the effects of this could be here locally, we connected with the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust who works to preserve natural habitats and educate businesses on their carbon footprint.

Pam Nelson with the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust said they’re currently preparing for physical effects like increased flooding. But she said it’s never too late to contribute to the solution.

“I think it’s most important to keep in mind that we can make a really big impact on this issue in our communities. That’s really where we have a lot of power is make decisions on that level,” said Nelson.

However, global scientists said it’s not all doom and gloom. While we have passed a point of irreversible damage, if we were able to drastically reduce our carbon output before 2050, we may be able to pause climate change at a degree and a half rise.

