BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The law enforcement torch run for the upcoming Summer Special Olympic games in Arkansas is underway.

The Northwest Arkansas leg of the torch run started April 9 in Bella Vista and made its way to Greenland in Washington County.

Participants say it’s a way to show support to all Arkansans.

“We have members from the U of A Police Department, Greenland Police Department, Elkins Police Department running with us today, as well as Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” said Cpl. Greg Dawson with the Fayetteville Police Department. “This is one of those times where we get to come together as a group and do something for a worthwhile charity.”

“I’ve been with Special Olympics for about 10 years, and I started back about a year ago. It’s been really fun,” said Justin Tate with the Elkins Volunteer Fire Department.

The Fort Smith leg of the torch run starts May 10 at 8 a.m.

Four flames from across the state will come together for the final leg of the torch run May 11 in Little Rock.