Northwest Arkansas Mall hosts Holiday Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking to find that perfect Christmas present and wanting to shop locally, the Northwest Arkansas Mall is giving small businesses the opportunity to use its facilities to set up shop.

The Holiday Market lasts until Sunday, December 6 and features crafters, home based businesses, and vendors who want to let shoppers know they’re still open during the pandemic.

Victoria Nolan with Incredible Treasures is one of the business owners taking advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s really a really great opportunity especially being a black-owned business,” Nolan said, “I’m able to be in front of the public and just be able to share what I love about my business with others.”

At the market you’ll find handmade items, home grown products, and other unique and specialty items.

