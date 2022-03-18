FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Mall opened a time capsule Thursday in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The time capsule was originally buried in 1997 for the mall’s 25th anniversary.

President and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, Steve Clark, talked about some of the things found in the capsule, such as magazines, advertisements for stores inside the mall, and a note from a former Fayetteville mayor.

“I really love the mayor and it was interesting to see,” said Clark. “Fayetteville will continue to be one of the best cities in America in which to live. That’s true today.”

Clark also reflected on businesses that existed when the capsule first went into the ground.

More items like the ones found in the capsule are going back in and it won’t be reopened again until 2047.