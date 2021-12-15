Northwest Arkansas mayors ringing bells for Salvation Army on December 17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas mayors and city officials will enter a friendly competition of bell ringing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Mayors from half a dozen Northwest Arkansas communities will all be ringing bells on Friday, December 17.

Support The Salvation Army, your community, and your favorite elected officials on Friday, December 17 at the following times and locations:

To donate online, visit The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle at Give.SalvationArmyAOK.org/NWAVirtualKettle