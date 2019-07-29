Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana facilities one step closer to opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The newest medical marijuana dispensary in the state could be opening in northwest Arkansas.

The ReLeaf Center and Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center, both in Bentonville, were inspected Monday (July 29).

Spokesperson for the Alcoholic Beverage Control division, Scott Hardin said this is the first time two facilities have been inspected in one day. He said these are thorough inspections, with ABC agents looking at things like the alarm, surveillance and tracking systems.

“If you look at the way these rules are designed, everything we’re doing is about the safety of basically the customer and employee,” Hardin said. “We want to make sure that when you go in that facility, you’re safe.”

More than 500 pounds of product have been sold across the six operating facilities since the first dispensary opened in Hot Springs on May 10. This equates to about $3.4 million in total sales.

ReLeaf Center owner, Matt Shansky said the facility has been a long time coming.

“The expectation is it’s going to be a celebration at that point,” Shansky said. “People have been waiting extremely long to get their relief and it’s almost here at this point. So, of course, we’re excited.”

Both dispensaries should know by Wednesday (July 31) if they passed the inspection. Once they pass, the can start selling product soon after.