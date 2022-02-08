FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council put on a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic on February 8 at the historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Since vaccines have been available in the state, only about 13% have been administered to the local black population.

“Because of the years and because of the decades of mistreatment in the medical field towards those that are of minority descent, it’s been very hard to get those people out here to get tested and get vaccinated,” said Outreach Chairperson Quinton Green.

For more than a year now, health professionals and community leaders have been encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

But for some members of the African American population, it’s not so easy to take their word for it.

In the 1930s, doctors from the U.S. Public Health Service told hundreds of black men that they were treating them for bad blood.

When in fact, the doctors were allowing syphilis to progress in those men untreated.