FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Council will stay committed to helping minority students after a Supreme Court ruling strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.

This is a policy that ensures universities consider certain characteristics of an applicant, such as race, when choosing new students, as a way to ensure equal opportunity and prevent discrimination.

NWA MLK Council Treasurer Chris Seawood is concerned about how this might affect the future of local minority students.

“Here is just one more obstacle that they have to face to get into institutions of higher learning,” said Seawood.

The MLK council says it’s committed to continuing to effect change in the lives of Northwest Arkansas’ minority students. KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and John Brown University on Thursday. All three say they don’t expect this ruling to impact their admissions processes.

The MLK Council also plans to talk to local colleges and universities to make sure they continue to practice diversity and inclusion in their admissions.