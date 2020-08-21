Northwest Arkansas NAACP gives out masks to students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The largest civil rights organization in the country is stepping up to the plate to make sure your kids are protected against COVID-19.

With the help of the community, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was able to donate more than 500 masks to Asbell students today, thanks to the “Mask to School” project.

The donated masks are CDC compliant with multiple layers of fabric and extra filter inserts.

Jennifer Fairchild, the Assistant Principal of Asbell Elementary, says these masks will come in handy for students who might forget theirs or need an additional one to call their own.

“This will provide another resource for us to provide those masks for them, take that burden off of parents and families, make sure that kids have something that they know is theirs and they can be proud of that they can take home and wash and come back and use the next day,” Fairchild said.



Monique Jones, unit president of northwest Arkansas NAACP says the goal is to not let any parents feel discouraged if their child does not have a mask.



“Go ahead and send them to school, we make sure that all students have masks to start off with and they’re cloth, they’re washable and they will be theirs to keep,” Jones said.



The NWA NAACP partnered with local businesses like Olive Loom and Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum to raise money for the project.

The organization reached its $5,000 donation goal and was able to supply more than 5,000 masks to students in Washington and Benton counties.