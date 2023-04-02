FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the NAACP will be hosting their inaugural Equality Now 5K, fun run, and health fair at Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

According to the press release, the event is meant to “raise awareness about health disparities and promote wellness for BIPOC individuals”.

The 5K is free to participate in, but those who donate $25 will receive a T-shirt and a medal. Race packets for the 5K can be picked up at Conley Fitness in Fayetteville, 745 E Joyce Blvd, Suite 215 from 12-8 p.m. on April 7.

Free glucose and cholesterol screenings will be offered from 9-11:30 a.m. at the event. The fun run and health fair are also free to participants and donations will be accepted.

To register for the event, click here.

For more information on the event, visit their website. If you would like to make a donation but are unable to make the event, email nwanaacp@gmail.com.