HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

The airport is gearing up for the holiday travel season, expecting enplanement numbers to continue exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Olivia Tyler is the public affairs manager for XNA. She says it’s an exciting time for the airport.

“It’s absolutely incredible that XNA has been open for a quarter of a century. When you think about the amount of growth that has happened in those 25 years and the visionaries and leaders who made it happen and are continuing to make it happen, it is truly incredible,” Tyler said.

The airport is currently in the middle of its terminal modernization project which will add more elevators, escalators and new baggage-handling equipment among other things. It’s expected to be completed by March 2025.