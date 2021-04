BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport is allowing friends and family members of travelers back into the airport to greet them as they arrive.

The airport made the announcement through a post on Facebook.

XNA will be looking for the most creative welcome home signs to post to its social media. Greeters are encouraged to tag XNA using the hashtags #flyxna and #iflyxna.

Greeters are required to wear masks while in the terminal.