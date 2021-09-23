Northwest Arkansas Naturals play Witchita Wind Surge for AA Central Championship Series

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are playing for a championship.
September 19, the Naturals clenched a spot in the AA Central Championship Series.
This is the first time the team has made the championship series since 2016.
General Manager Justin Cole says this is the best team has performed in the past 11 years.
“This has been a very good team,” Cole said. “We’ve had a lot of changes, but I think this from top to bottom, from start to finish, has probably been our best team since 2010.”
After winning the first two games at home, the Naturals will play the Wichita Wind Surge in game three September 24 in Wichita.