SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 31 for a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark against the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The Naturals have won six of their last eight games, including taking four out of six in Midland last week. They are currently in third place in the Texas League North Division with a 22-22 record. 2B Michael Massey leads the club with a .328 batting average, 8 HR, and 44 RBI, while starting pitcher Drew Parrish is 4-2 with a 1.63 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP through nine starts.

According to a press release, the homestand features daily food and beverage deals and is highlighted by Star Wars Night on a Fireworks Friday and a Naturals Replica Championship Ring Giveaway on Saturday, June 4.

Tuesday, May 31 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 6 p.m.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT ON A TUESDAY NIGHT PRESENTED BY TOMMY’S EXPRESS CAR WASH

EVENT SPONSOR – The game on Tuesday night is presented by Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT – Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount is for immediate family and a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

REPORT CARD REWARDZ – Students with an ‘A’ or equivalent grade on their final report card will receive two (2) FREE Dugout Premium Tickets for the game. Report card must be shown to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office to receive the complimentary tickets. The Report Card RewardZ program is presented by GoGo SqueeZ.

Wednesday, June 1 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 6 p.m.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT – Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO – Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

CROWDER COLLEGE MOST IMPROVED STUDENT PROGRAM – The Most Improved Student Program features a pregame recognition and is presented by Crowder College. Each student that was nominated by his or her teacher receives two (2) FREE game tickets and a Kansas City Royals Kids Zone pass to one (1) of three (3) designated games during the 2022 season as well as a certificate to recognize their accomplishment.

Thursday, June 2 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 4:05 p.m.

Friday, June 3 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 5:45 p.m.)

STAR WARS NIGHT ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK

STAR WARS NIGHT – Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear to interact with fans during the game. Characters will be announced prior to the event but are subject to change.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY – Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show presented by SeaPak.

STAR WARS MUSIC – Fans will enjoy Star Wars music throughout the night and during the fireworks show

PRIZES AT GUEST SERVICES FOR THE FIRST 10 KIDS that check-in wearing their favorite STAR WARS costume.

STAR WARS ONLINE GAME WORN JERSEY AUCTION – In celebration of Star Wars Night, the Naturals will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will feature Han Solo’s iconic pose. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals Star Wars jerseys online beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, June 3. The online auction will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3. All of the proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT – POCOLA – Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, June 4 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 6:05 p.m. (Gates at 4:30 p.m.)

NATURALS CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA RING GIVEAWAY BY ARKANSAS BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD

NATURALS CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA RING GIVEAWAY – The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Replica Championship Ring courtesy of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The replica ring is the first-ever given out to fans and resembles the ring the team received for winning the Double-A Central Championship. The Naturals fan giveaway policy is one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT – POCOLA – Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, June 5 – Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 2:05 p.m. (Gates at 1 p.m.)

STRIKE YOUTH T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. ON A “KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY” FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

STRIKE YOUTH T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY – The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Youth Strike T-shirt presented by Tyson Foods, Inc. when they enter the gates on Sunday afternoon. The Naturals policy for fan giveaways during the 2022 season will be one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

KIDS EAT FREE – Kids 12 & under eat free on Sunday. They will get a voucher for a free hot dog by Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams by Mondelēz International, Inc.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS – Fans will enjoy Hot Dogs for only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES – Kids get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game against Corpus Christi. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.