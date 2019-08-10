Northwest Arkansas Naturals temporarily rebrand as ‘Growlin’ Chickens’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are sporting a new look — and a new name — this weekend.

The team took the field on Friday as the Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens.

The Naturals will use the uniforms on Saturday as well as a nod to the area’s poultry heritage.

General Manager Justin Cole said the event is a great way to provide a unique experience for fans.

“We’re always looking for ways to have some fun,” said Cole. “Not only do the rebrand but integrate it into the ballpark experience. We have a special sandwich — French toast, chicken, syrup. It’s delicious. We’re serving that this weekend.”

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Growlin’ Chickens bobblehead.