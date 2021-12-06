Northwest Arkansas Naturals to offer batting cage experience at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are looking to give people an opportunity to experience a real “Batting Cage Experience” on select days in January and February at Arvest Ballpark.

For $95, groups can rent both of the stadium’s indoor, climate-controlled batting cages. Baseballs, an “L screen,” and hitting tees will be provided, according to a news release.

Each experience is limited to one group and will be sold online on a first come, first serve basis. 30 people is the maximum number allowed per hour and guests must arrive 10 minutes before their rental time, the release says.

Reservations for the cages can be made here.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through February 25.

In addition to the rentals, the Naturals are offering a “Rent 3, Get 1 free” special for local teams and organizations.

The release says to reserve four rentals, email tickets@nwanaturals.com.

Fans will need to bring their own bats and helmets to use while guardians and coaches will also be asked to sign a waiver upon entry to Arvest Ballpark.