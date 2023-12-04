SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be unveiling a new look for their 2024 season on Wednesday, according to a news release.

During the media event, the team will unveil new logos and uniforms that will make their debut this upcoming season.

The announcement will mark the first time that the Naturals will change logos since they started playing in Northwest Arkansas in 2008.

“The new marks, uniform combinations, and slightly altered color scheme will provide a refreshed look that will carry the Northwest Arkansas Naturals into the next decade-plus of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark,” the release said.

The Naturals will open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5, 2024, against the Tulsa Drillers at Arvest Ballpark.