Northwest Arkansas Naturals will not play in 2020 as minor league baseball seasons are canceled

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Minor League Baseball announced that the 2020 season for all of its clubs, including the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it may not be surprising given how our world has changed over the last few months, the official news that we will not have baseball at Arvest Ballpark this summer is heart-breaking. Not being able to share with our great fans the excitement of Naturals baseball on those beautiful summer nights is going to leave an awful void in our entire organization. Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals

The Naturals offices at Arvest Ballpark, as well as the Naturals Ticket Office and Team Store will remain closed for the time being, according to a press release.

All 2020 Naturals partners and ticket buyers will continue to receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options available.

Fans with additional questions or concerns are encouraged to email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com.

The Arkansas Travelers season also canceled for 2020.

Video below is from opening night 2019.