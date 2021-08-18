Northwest Arkansas organization ready to help Afghan refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA, a refugee resettlement site, said the organization is prepared to help Afghan refugees any way it can.

Joanna Krause, executive director of Canopy NWA, said the situation in Afghanistan is dire. Canopy NWA is ready to welcome Afghan refugees to Northwest Arkansas if they come.

“We may get families from Afghanistan with very minimal notice, and if we do get them it will be the same services to these families as we do to every other refugee family,” Krause said.

Krause said Canopy NWA helps refugees find housing and jobs.

“Our role is to help them find housing, help them find employment, help them access pubic benefits and become financially self sufficient as they navigate the new neighborhood,” Krause said.

Krause said Canopy NWA is in need of volunteers to help make the region home to refugees from around the world. You can visit Canopy NWA’s website to see how you can get involved and support refugees.