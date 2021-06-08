Northwest Arkansas organizations come together for campaign to end hunger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas kicked off a nation-wide tour to help end hunger.

Tyson Foods, Americold, Compassion NWA and Feed the Children partnered up to host an Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ program.

The tour will stop in 10 cities across the U.S. to help feed families in rural communities.

Families got fresh and shelf-stable foods, along with personal hygiene products.

Eric Vaughan, with Compassion NWA says it’s an especially important mission as even more families are experiencing hunger.

“A lot of people know that the pandemic created some poverty, but what people really don’t know is that the pandemic has created an extra layer of poverty even here in Northwest Arkansas,” Vaughan said.

The companies also set up a food pantry at George Elementary School.

Children and families can access those items before or after school.

Tour stops include Springdale; Tolleson, Ariz.; New Holland, Penn.; Garden City, Kan.; Sanford, N.C.; Pasco, Wash.; Sioux City, Iowa; Amarillo, Tex.; Sebree, Ken.; and Enid, Okla.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers