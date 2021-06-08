Northwest Arkansas organizations come together for campaign to end hunger

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas kicked off a nation-wide tour to help end hunger.

Tyson Foods, Americold, Compassion NWA and Feed the Children partnered up to host an Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ program.

The tour will stop in 10 cities across the U.S. to help feed families in rural communities.

Families got fresh and shelf-stable foods, along with personal hygiene products.

Eric Vaughan, with Compassion NWA says it’s an especially important mission as even more families are experiencing hunger.

“A lot of people know that the pandemic created some poverty, but what people really don’t know is that the pandemic has created an extra layer of poverty even here in Northwest Arkansas,” Vaughan said.

The companies also set up a food pantry at George Elementary School.

Children and families can access those items before or after school.

Tour stops include Springdale; Tolleson, Ariz.; New Holland, Penn.; Garden City, Kan.; Sanford, N.C.; Pasco, Wash.; Sioux City, Iowa; Amarillo, Tex.; Sebree, Ken.; and Enid, Okla.