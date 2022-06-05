FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers packed more than 285,000 meals to send to Ukraine on Saturday.

Multiple local organizations raised money to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. MULTIPLi Global Founder Josh Foliart said he hopes the meals will spark a little bit of hope for Ukrainians.

“We want to steward these moments,” Foliart said. “Well, and that’s really what being a Razorbacks about, that’s what being a Northwest Arkansas community member is about.”

The event meant a lot to Sasha and Abigail Goncharenko. Sasha is from Ukraine and Abigail is from Fayetteville. The couple met when Abigail moved to Ukraine. They were on their honeymoon in Jamaica when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The day that Russia started attacking, we were all of a sudden refugees,” Abigail Goncharenko said.

The Goncharenkos’ said seeing the NWA community come together to help Ukraine makes them hopeful.

“This is like really a huge blessing for them, so this is like cool,” Sasha Goncharenko said. “We are so appreciative of that.”

More than a thousand volunteers came together to pack the meals.

“We started tearing up seeing everyone here and everyone here to support Ukraine,” Abigail Goncharenko said.

The meals will now be sent to Ukraine and neighboring countries.