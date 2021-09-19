Northwest Arkansas pharmacies prep for COVID-19 booster doses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pharmacies are getting ready to give out COVID-19 vaccine booster doses if the FDA gives full approval of them.

An FDA panel has recommended people over the age of 65, and those at a high risk of severe illness get a booster dose. People who are at a high risk of COVID-19 at work might also be eligible. The recommendation is still dependent on full FDA approval and would be for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy, Julie Stewart, said they are still in limbo.

“It’s just kind of wait and see,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the pharmacy will have enough vaccine supply to meet the demand that could come with booster doses.

“We definitely have a supply in stock for it,” Stewart said. “We have been doing walk-ins for the last several months and we anticipate continuing that.”

Stewart said health experts are considering booster doses to ensure vaccinated people remain at a low risk of getting hospitalized with COVID-19.

“People may have some waning immunity especially those populations that are higher risk for complications of COVID, we want to make sure that they have full protection,” Stewart said.