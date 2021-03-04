Northwest Arkansas plays host to Olympic qualifying event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will soon host a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Oz Trails and Experience Fayetteville are hosting the U.S. Pro Cup next month.

Some of the nation’s top cross-county bikers will make their way to Centennial Park in Fayetteville for the event.

Race director, Ty Kady is spending this time throughout the week to answer questions, preview the course and discuss its impact on the region. “We got other things from Stellenbosh, South Africa and Oberstauf, Germany. We’ve literally brought the world to Fayetteville,” Kady said.

The U.S. Pro Cup runs back-to-back weekends starting April 9th.

