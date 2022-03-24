FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA, a local resettlement organization, is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Executive Director Joanna Krause said there are still a lot unknowns when it comes to resettling Ukrainian refugees to Northwest Arkansas.

“Canopy stands ready,” Krause said. “We don’t know yet how many people will come to this community.”

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“There are many different channels but we’re still waiting to hear what that might look like,” Krause said.

Krause said the process of bringing refugees to the United States is different for each person, but it starts with an extensive vetting process.

“This includes security screens, this includes medical checks to ensure that somebody can come to the U.S. safely,” Krause said.

Once they get to Northwest Arkansas, Canopy NWA will help refugees make a home, get kids enrolled in school and help them find employment opportunities.

To prepare for Ukrainian refugees and those coming from around the world, Canopy NWA is putting together co-sponsor teams to welcome new neighbors to the community. You can learn more about the program here.