506 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith school district has the highest amount of active coronavirus cases in the state.

The Department of Health reports it has 24.

The full breakdown of active cases in Northwest Arkansas:

Springdale – 18

Rogers – 11

Bentonville – 9

Van Buren – 7

Fayetteville – 5

There have been 0 reported cases in Arkansas private schools.

There are now over 500 active cases of the virus at Arkansas public schools.

A full breakdown is available on the ADH website.

Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.