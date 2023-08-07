ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Across 20 U.S. metro markets single-family rentals average $1,700, but Northwest Arkansas is providing better prices by almost 25% making it the 4th most affordable metro.

Those looking for a single-family rental in the area will shell out an average of $1,325, according to RentCafe analysis. Nearby areas such as Little Rock rent out for $1,627, Oklahoma City for $1,590 and Kansas City for $1,546.

The top 20 single-family rentals across the nation (RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matric data).

The top 3 were:

#3 Milwaukee at $1,317 average

#2 Clarksville at $1,213 average

#1 Layfette-Lake Charles area $1,203 average

Northwest Arkansas is one of the 8 areas of the top 20 to have a better value for single-family renting.