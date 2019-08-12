Northwest Arkansas readies for back-to-school traffic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As summer break comes to an end and students get ready to return to the University of Arkansas, commuters might need to add some extra travel time to their trips.

Fayetteville Public Schools will begin on Tuesday, and University of Arkansas students will start moving into dorms on Wednesday.

In addition to move-in traffic, there are several ongoing construction projects near the UA campus which restrict traffic flow.

Click here for the University of Arkansas’ Move-In maps.