FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Fayetteville National Cemetery for Memorial Day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

One veteran, Larry Nixon, said he visits the cemetery every Memorial Day to pay tribute to his loved ones and friends.

“Honoring the people that I served with and people that came before me,” Nixon said.

A commemoration ceremony featured wreath layings, the playing of taps and speeches. Navy veteran Byron Deserisy said on Memorial Day he thinks about his friend Rob.

“Served in the navy and we were both jet engine mechanics and worked in the flight deck,” Deserisy said.

Deserisy said Rob was a dear friend and someone he will remember for the rest of his life.

“There’s never a time when he isn’t in my thoughts in how I respect him and honor him,” Deserisy said.

Nixon said remembering his loved ones and friends who served and died is something he will continue to do everyday.

“I don’t foresee in my time on this earth, a Memorial Day or Veterans Day or Wreaths Across America that I’m not in this cemetery,” Nixon said.