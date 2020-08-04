Northwest Arkansas reports rising trail use for third consecutive study

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas’ trail system is experiencing a steady rise in bike and foot traffic, according to a new report commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation.

Since 2015, there has been a 36% growth in cycling use and 13% growth in pedestrian activity, with the heaviest volume along the Razorback Regional Greenway, in densely populated areas and near regional assets like Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Benton and Washington counties currently have 484 total miles of trails, including 322 miles of natural-surface trails and 162 miles of multi-use paved paths.

The foundation, municipalities, nonprofits, and other organizations have worked together to grow the region’s network, increasing the number of miles by nearly 32% in the last two years alone.

To measure the impact of these outdoor amenities on quality of life, the foundation commissioned studies in 2015, 2017, and 2019 analyzing trail use across the region.

As in previous reports, cyclist activity was highest on weekends. In 2019, the network reported an average annual volume of 92,167 cyclists and 66,329 pedestrians.

In line with national trends, Northwest Arkansas has seen a sharp uptick in trail use during COVID-19.

In June, natural surface trails in Blowing Springs and the Back 40 Trails in Bella Vista reported a 105% increase in average monthly traffic from last year.

That same month, some Bentonville multi-use trails reported a 76% increase in daily use and the Razorback Regional Greenway at North Street in Fayetteville had its highest monthly user count at more than 41,000 cyclists and pedestrians since opening in 2008.

Recently, Bike NWA expanded its Slow Streets NWA initiative in Bentonville and Fayetteville to accommodate the growing number of residents walking, biking and exploring the region without a vehicle and to help ensure safe physical distancing.