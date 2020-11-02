Northwest Arkansas restaurants offer discounted food for Veterans Day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Several restaurants in Northwest Arkansas are offering free and discounted food for Veterans Day.

This list will be updated periodically.

  • Torchy’s Tacos: special Veterans Day menu

Choice of One (1) Damn Good Taco:
Chicken Fajita: Marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with tomatillo sauce on your choice of tortilla.
Beef Fajita: Marinated and grilled beef, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with roja sauce on your choice of tortilla.
Trailer Park: Fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.
Trailer Park — Trashy: Take off the lettuce and add queso!
Fried Avocado: Fried avocados, refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a corn tortilla.
Choice of Beverage:
Fountain Drink: A selection of ice-cold Coca-Cola beverages and water.
Iced Tea: Choice of sweet or unsweet.

  • Red Lobster: Red Lobster is giving veterans, active-duty military, and reservists a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11. 

