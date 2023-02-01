FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Different organizations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are celebrating Black History Month with events throughout February.
Below is a continually updated list of events that will be hosted in the area.
February 2
“Freedom’s Path” screening
AMC Fiesta Square 12 in Fayetteville
To RSVP, email jenny@marcglobalcommunications.com
February 9
Art on the Bricks Celebrates Black History Month
Free
2-3 p.m.
Rogers Experimental House
February 11
Black History Month Game Night
6-8 p.m.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Latture Conference Room, BII
February 13
NIGHT OUT With Your Local NAACP Chapter
Free
7-8 p.m.
Celebrating black-owned businesses and artists at Art Ventures
Special guest and local artist Marketih Woods to speak regarding his artwork on display
Light refreshments and drinks
February 16
Men of Excellence: Barbershop Talk
5-6:30 p.m.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Math Science Room 100
February 22
Guest Speaker: Sherry Toliver, Fort Smith Historian
My Home Town, a Tale of Two Cities
6-7:30 p.m.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Campus Center Reynolds Room
February 25
Movie Night: The Green Book
6-7:30 p.m.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Windgate Auditorium
Cross That River
Skokos Performing Arts Center
7:30 p.m.
skokospac.org
Tickets: (479) 632-2129
February 28
Black History Month Trivia
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Campus Center Fireplace