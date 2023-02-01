FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Different organizations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are celebrating Black History Month with events throughout February.

Below is a continually updated list of events that will be hosted in the area.

February 2

“Freedom’s Path” screening

AMC Fiesta Square 12 in Fayetteville

To RSVP, email jenny@marcglobalcommunications.com

February 9

Art on the Bricks Celebrates Black History Month

Free

2-3 p.m.

Rogers Experimental House

February 11

Black History Month Game Night

6-8 p.m.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Latture Conference Room, BII

February 13

NIGHT OUT With Your Local NAACP Chapter

Free

7-8 p.m.

Celebrating black-owned businesses and artists at Art Ventures

Special guest and local artist Marketih Woods to speak regarding his artwork on display

Light refreshments and drinks

February 16

Men of Excellence: Barbershop Talk

5-6:30 p.m.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Math Science Room 100

February 22

Guest Speaker: Sherry Toliver, Fort Smith Historian

My Home Town, a Tale of Two Cities

6-7:30 p.m.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Campus Center Reynolds Room

February 25

Movie Night: The Green Book

6-7:30 p.m.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Windgate Auditorium

Cross That River

Skokos Performing Arts Center

7:30 p.m.

skokospac.org

Tickets: (479) 632-2129

February 28

Black History Month Trivia

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Campus Center Fireplace