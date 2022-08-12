LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.

Among the cities set to receive funding are multiple locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

The City of Danville , Yell County, received a $360,500 loan from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to install ultraviolet disinfection equipment to meet Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality requirements. The current customer base for this project is 786.

The City of Prairie Grove, Washington County, received a $2,060,000 loan from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to expand the wastewater treatment facility. The current customer base for this project is 3,202.

The City of Rogers Water Utilities, Benton County, received a $31,246,250 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to construct a sludge drying facility capable of producing a Class A biosolids product. The current customer base for this project is 25,068.

The Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority, Benton County, received $2,500,000 in additional funding to their previously approved $82,500,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for wastewater treatment plant improvements due to higher bids than anticipated. The customer base for this project totals 8,543.

The Greenland Wastewater System, Washington County, received $735,700 in additional funding to their previously approved $2,192,866 loan and $1,617,434 loan with principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace and expand a lift station and replace a force main. The customer base for this project is 482.

More information about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found here.