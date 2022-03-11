BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Most roads in Northwest Arkansas are clear and passable Friday night.

However, road crews are concerned about refreezing overnight, so you’ll want to be cautious of slick spots like on bridges. Dave Parker with ARDOT said crews will be out overnight to tackle trouble areas.

“We know that there’s going to be pockets on the exit ramps, bridges, and overpasses that simply will freeze over tonight with temperatures dropping down, so we’ll be out tonight patrolling for those,” Parker said.

Most Benton County roads are also in good shape. Melody Kwok, communications director, said crews will be on standby overnight and into the morning.

“We might just have some slick spots in those shaded areas for folks that are on secondary roads or dirt roads,” Kwok said.

Both ARDOT and Benton County said they still have enough salt and brine in their supplies to handle the remaining slick spots.