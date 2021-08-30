Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the relief efforts get underway in the Gulf Coast, the Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army has been called into action.

Area Commander Joshua Robinett says the Salvation Army has been planning to start disaster relief in the Gulf Coast region for some time now, but on Saturday, August 28, the call officially came for a feeding unit to be sent to Louisiana.

Two people from Northwest Arkansas will be among the 11 total from Arkansas and Oklahoma who will spend about 2 weeks on the Southern Coast.

“The salvation army’s initial response is always to make sure that basic needs are taken care of water, hydration, food,” Robinett said. “Some of those basic needs and then also providing spiritual and emotional care that need it, need a listening ear during their time of need.”

For those looking for ways to help, Robinett says financial assistance is crucial for organizations to have flexibility to meet needs as they arise in relief situations.