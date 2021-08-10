Northwest Arkansas schools continue to make mask mandate decisions for upcoming school year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas schools continue to make decisions about mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

In Springdale, while it was not on the meeting agenda, the board decided to mandate masks for students K-7 through September 14 on inside and on school buses. Masks are optional for students grades 8-12 and for teachers and staff.

In Prairie Grove and Farmington, mask mandates for all students were reinstated Tuesday night that will look similar to last year.

These decisions are supported by Mercy Hospital ICU Medical Director Dr. Jason McKinney.

“You have to make a decision that has the wellbeing of our children in mind and the wellbeing of our community in mind,” Dr. McKinney said. “In doing so, the only thing you can do in this decision is to implement a mask mandate.”

The decisions also follow updated Arkansas Department of Education guidance that recommends masks for all students.