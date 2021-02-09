Northwest Arkansas schools go virtual due to inclement weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some Northwest Arkansas schools are going virtual on February 10 due to potentially dangerous weather.

Bentonville Schools made the announcement on Facebook.

“Wednesday, February 10, 2021, is a Crisis Learning Day. All students will learn virtually tomorrow because of weather conditions. You can find crisis learning information at bentonvillek12.org. Look for COVID-19 and then School Closure.

Adventure Club and Building Bridges are also closed tomorrow. At this time, administrative offices are expected to open. We’ll continue to monitor road conditions with city and county leaders. Stay safe! #whereexcellencelives”

Prairie Grove schools also announced it will pivot to virtual-only instruction tomorrow.

“Due to deteriorating weather predictions, the Prairie Grove school district will be pivoting to virtual-only instruction on Wednesday, February 10.”

Huntsville will also be going virtual on February 10.

Decatur Schools will also be going virtual on February 10.